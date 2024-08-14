Jabil starts production at its centre in Osijek this month

Podijeli :

Construction of Jabil's manufacturing centre of excellence in Osijek is complete and production at the facility will start before the end of August, the global manufacturing solutions provider announced on Wednesday.

According to the US company, the Osijek site is “a world-class, purpose-built facility that will be constructed in July 2024 and will support customers in regulated industries such as automotive, transportation and healthcare.”

The centre covers a total area of 47,938 square metres.

1500 new jobs

Jabil also emphasises that the centre in Osijek offers customers close proximity to the European market thanks to Osijek’s strategic location with excellent access to air, road, sea and inland ports.

The centre of excellence is expected to create 1,500 new jobs and usher in a new wave of economic development in Slavonia. Jabil currently employs more than 250,000 people at one hundred different locations in 30 countries.

Victor Manuel Morales, the regional director of Jabil, underlines the importance of the new centre and says that the highly qualified and well-trained workforce in Osijek and the proximity to key markets make the centre absolutely ready to meet the needs of the company’s customers.

“It is well known that this is the largest private investment in the region of Osijek and Slavonia and Baranja since Croatia’s independence,” said the Mayor of Osijek, Ivan Radic, a year ago.