JANAF and INA sign oil transport and storage contracts

Podijeli :

Source: Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay

Oil transport operator JANAF announced on Thursday it had signed contracts with the INA oil company on oil transport and on crude oil storage.

The first contract relates to the transport of at least 1.6 million tonnes to a maximum of 2.16 million tonnes of oil from the Omisalj terminal on the northern Adriatic island of Krk to the Rijeka Oil Refinery until 31 December 2023.

The second contract covers the period until 31 December 2025 and relates to the storage capacity of 79,385 cubic metres at the Omisalj terminal and 70,000 cubic metres at the Sisak terminal.

JANAF’s CEO Stjepan Adanic said he was pleased with continued cooperation with INA. He said that JANAF has strategic importance for Croatia and enjoys the confidence of its partners as a reliable provider of oil transport and storage services. He said that the company is an essential component of the energy stability of Croatia and the European Union and is ready for any potential energy challenges in the future.

The company said that for the period ahead it has concluded oil transport contracts with Serbia’s NIS and Hungary’s MOL, as well as storage contracts with the Agency for Hydrocarbons, MOL and Litasco.