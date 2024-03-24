Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Rijeka area

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the Rijeka area at 10.21 am on Sunday, with the epicentre near Fužine, 20 km southeast of the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka.
The tremor was felt in Kastav, Krk island, and Crikvenica.
