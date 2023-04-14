Man suspected of setting fire to judge’s car remanded to custody

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

A 37-year-old man has been remanded to investigative custody on the suspicion that he set fire to a car owned by Judge Vlasta Simenic-Kovac in the eastern city of Osijek on Easter Sunday, an Osijek County Court investigating judge ruled on Friday.

The suspect will remain in custody for one month because of the risk of his committing the same or a more serious offence, the court said without revealing the identity of the suspect or the judge.

The incident occurred in central Osijek on 9 April between 5 and 6 am. The judge’s BMW X6 car burned down and the damage is estimated at €30,000. A vehicle parked next to it was also damaged.

According to unofficial sources, the suspect is the judge’s neighbour and the arson was motivated by a a poor relationship between the neighbours.