Mario Radic: The DOMiNO party is no longer part of the ruling majority

Podijeli :

N1

The leader of the DOMiNO party, Mario Radic, announced at a press conference which direction his party will take.

“We have come together because we have had many meetings and sessions over the last few days and as a praesidium we have come to a conclusion that is in line with our own policy – the policy we presented to the voters. They did not vote for us personally or that we stand for a policy of continuity, but for a policy of change.

There can be no change without strong political decisions. The policy of continuity means treating the state like a cash cow. We will not be like that. And in the part that we can influence, I have to say that we will no longer be part of the ruling majority, because we were not. We had some demands, we left room for negotiation, but as things stand, we will not be part of the majority. From next week, we will have our own parliamentary group with three members of our party. Other members will join and you will be informed about this.”

“We talk about reforms, but there are none”

He explained that negotiations were no longer an option and explained why this decision had been made.

“We will vote according to our conscience, as we have done so far. We will continue as we are, there is no other option. When you are in politics, you have to keep your word to the voters. When we saw that everything was continuing as before with regard to national minorities, we could not support that. We talk about reforms, but there are none. Anyone who wanted a policy of continuity could have voted for the HDZ or a similar party, not us.”

He also commented on the scandal in the healthcare sector.

“I would say that the situation is such that it is not easy to make sense of it. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Zagreb has six employees, and everything they do goes through the same bodies as the State Attorney’s Office. Ninety per cent of the process is done in the same way, ten per cent is the difference in who issues the orders. I see no reason for parallel investigations. I do not know where the European Commission’s complaint will lead. I think both investigations could have been continued,” Mario Radic concluded.