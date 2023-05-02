Memorial ceremony held for 12 Croatian police officers killed 32 years ago

Podijeli :

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Borovo, eastern Croatia on Tuesday to commemorate 12 members of a Croatian special police unit killed there by Serb paramilitaries 32 years ago.

The 12 police officers were killed in an ambush and mutilated by Serb paramilitaries as they tried to rescue two of their colleagues who had been taken prisoner while on patrol the night before. 23 police officers were wounded.

Among those attending the ceremony were the families and comrades in arms of the police officers killed as well as government and other delegations. On behalf of the government wreaths were laid by Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and Defence Minister Mario Banozic.