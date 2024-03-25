Milanovic says that he has ‘no desire to debate with Plenkovic’

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday that he had no desire to debate with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic because they had nothing to discuss, adding that he had announced his candidacy for the office of prime minister because he was forced to do so.

“I am not naive, regardless of the fact that Plenkovic wants to settle accounts with me,” Milanovic said in response to Plenkovic’s call to resign as president and face him in constituency 1.

“This is just a gimmick. I have no desire to debate with Plenkovic. We already had a debate in 2016 and he was defeated. This is also no guarantee of winning the elections,” Milanovic told the press during a visit to the coastal town of Zadar.

He also wondered what they would discuss: macroeconomic trends, the rule of law, the change in the ruling HDZ party.

Milanovic reiterated that he had decided to announce his candidacy for prime minister because he was forced to do so by the appointment of Ivan Turudic as the State Attorney-General, whom he labelled a “thug”.