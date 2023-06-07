Minister confirms seizure of more than half a tonne of cocaine at Rijeka port

Podijeli :

Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic on Tuesday evening confirmed that police and customs officers had seized more than half a tonne of cocaine at the port of Rijeka in the past few months.

“The operation is a result of serious work, preparation and professionalism, as well as cooperation with international organisations such as Europol and DEA… our results have been recognised,” Bozinovic said.

According to unofficial reports published previously by media outlets, around €20 million worth of high purity cocaine was found in containers at the port terminal, and the drugs were to have been transported as container cargo further by truck to other destinations, most probably in Western Europe.

Bozinovic said more details about the operation would be presented at a news conference to be held on Wednesday.