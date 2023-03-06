Minister: Croatia has spent €513m of EU allocation for post-quake reconstruction

Podijeli :

Construction Minister Branko Bacic said on Sunday that so far, Croatia had used €513 million from the EU Solidarity Fund's (ESF) allocation of €1.003 billion earmarked for the post-quake reconstruction in Croatia.

Bacic told the Croatian national broadcaster HTV that the remaining €490 million from the EU quake relief scheme should be spent until a deadline at the end of June, which means that applications for about 4 million euros should be filed per day in the remaining period.

He said that the process should be additionally streamlined to reach this target.

Currently, 350 projects, supported by the ESF are in progress, and they include the renovation of 239 public buildings and 111 facilities of transport or utilities infrastructure in the areas affected by the 2020 earthquakes in central Croatia.

The minister expressed satisfaction with interest in awarding grants for reconstruction of private property by owners on their own.