Minister extends best wishes on National Doctors’ Day

Health Minister Vili Beros on Sunday extended his best wishes on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, underlining the irreplaceable role of physicians in the Croatian healthcare system and the protection of health of the entire nation.

This important role came to the fore especially during the two challenging pandemic years, when with your humanity, sacrifice and expertise, you, together with all healthcare workers, contributed to the successful overcoming of unprecedented challenges, Beros told the doctors.

We can and must find solutions and answers to many open questions in our healthcare together, in agreement with wishes, expectations, needs and possibilities, he added.

I believe that we are on the right path and I would be glad if more of you share my optimism, that together we can contribute to betterment of the healthcare system and help make many things better, both for patients and for healthcare workers.

“I have no illusions that there will continue to be many questions to which we do not now have complete or satisfactory answers, but I have faith that the contribution of each of us in out workplace can make a shift for the better”.

The excellent results that we witness every day, which are not even a little lagging behind much stronger systems, are only possible with a lot of investment in knowledge and organisation of work, and a lot of sacrifice and courage from each of us, says Beros.

Best wishes on National Doctors’ Day were also extended by the president of the Croatian Physicians’ Association, Zeljko Krznaric.

Croatian National Doctors’ Day is marked on 26 February to commemorate the day the Croatian Physicians’ Association was founded, February 26, 1874. At the time it was founded, it was only the 8th medical association in Europe.