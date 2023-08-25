Minister: Osijek river port available for transport of Ukrainian grain

Podijeli :

Pexels

Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butkovic confirmed on Friday that the Osijek river port has made itself available in plans for possible transport of Ukrainian grain.

Asked by reporters during a visit to Osijek if the Osijek river port, along with the Vukovar river port, was part of possible plans regarding the transport of Ukrainian grain, Butkovic said that the Transit Port in Osijek had made itself available.

“We have been in touch with all stakeholders, from the ports of Vukovar and Osijek and the entire railway system to the seaports of Rijeka and Ploce, on what Croatia can do to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain… and possibly increase the necessary capacity in the future,” he said.

After Russia in late July withdrew from an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, Zagreb and Kyiv agreed on the export of Ukrainian grain via Croatian ports. Grain shipments would arrive from Ukraine via the Danube to Vukovar, from where they would be transported to the Adriatic ports for further export.