Minister: Police set to probe the case of sexual misconduct by filmmaker

Podijeli :

N1

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Sunday that police have not yet received official charges against filmmaker Dalibor Matanic, who has admitted that allegations made by some actresses about his sexual misconduct are true.

An ex officio investigation is likely to be launched after media reports suggest this type of offence, the minister told the press.

He stated that the public will be informed about the activities of law enforcement agencies in this case as soon as more information is available.

After the daily Vecernji List reported on Friday about the allegations of sexual harassment made by several actresses against director Dalibor Matanic, the filmmaker admitted the allegations and wrote on his Facebook page that he regrets his misconduct and apologises to the victims.

He also wrote that there is no justification or excuse for his behaviour and stated that nothing can justify the feeling of discomfort the actresses had while working with him.

According to media reports, some actresses have recently clarified that the director sent them provocative text messages or made unwanted sexual innuendos while they were on set.

Matanic also admits that he was unaware of his misbehaviour and that the sexual harassment happened while he was drunk and under the influence of drugs. He told the public that he is now in a rehab facility for treatment of his drug addiction and that he became aware of his misconduct while in treatment.