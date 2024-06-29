Minister: State, firms must do their best to protect themselves against cyber attacks

Podijeli :

N1

Minister of the Interior Davor Bozinovic said in Dubrovnik on Saturday that the state, its institutions as well as the business sector should do their best to protect themselves against cyber attacks in the future, stressing that there was a new law requiring all to make additional efforts in that regard.

“The new law requires that everyone in society make additional efforts and invest in cyber security on a permanent basis,” the minister told reporters on the margins of the Dubrovnik Forum when asked if enough was being done in terms of protection against cyber attacks and their prevention in the future.

There is no absolute security, not even in the Pentagon, or in some other institutions, Bozinovic said, adding that any investment in cyber security is good because in that case, if cyber attacks occur, their consequences can be removed relatively easily.