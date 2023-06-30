MOL and INA close acquisition of OMV Slovenia

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Hungarian energy group MOL, in partnership with the Croatian oil and gas company INA, on Friday closed the acquisition of a 92.25% stake in OMV Slovenia, INA announced on Friday.

The price of the transaction was €311 million, of which €85 million was contributed by INA.

In the coming days, OMV Slovenia will be renamed MOL & INA d.o.o. and its headquarters will remain in Koper.

Under an agreement between MOL and INA, the Croatian company will increase its share in OMV Slovenia from the present 7.75% to 33%, and 27 of the newly-acquired service stations will operate under the INA brand.

MOL Group currently operates over 170 service stations in Slovenia.