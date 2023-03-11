NATO vessels to arrive in Split for joint training with Croatia’s Navy

Podijeli :

MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI / AFP

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) with several ships will visit Croatia's Navy and the City of Split on 12-16 March and will conduct joint exercises, the Croatian defence ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

SNMG2 will arrive with its flagship, destroyer USS James e Williams (DDG 95) and four more vessels.

They will sail into the Port of Split, under the command of Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta.

“Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict,” NATO says on its web site.

During the stay of SNMG2, joint manoeuvres will be conducted by those vessels and the Croatian Navy’s ships said the ministry.

Also, local authorities will hold receptions for representatives of SNMG2.

Members of this NATO group visited Croatian in the past, for instance in 2007 for participation in the Noble Midas 07 exercise.