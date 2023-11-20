NATO’s Stoltenberg expresses concern over secessionist rhetoric in Bosnia

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern over secessionist rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the external influence, especially that of Russia. It is a threat to stability and reforms, Stoltenberg said, urging the Bosnian leaders to work on unity and progress.

Stoltenberg arrived in Sarajevo on Sunday evening for a two day visit within a Balkan tour. After a working dinner with the Presidency members, NATO chief met head of the Bosnian government Borjana Kristo on Monday morning

“We discussed the security situation in your country and the region today. The allies strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of your country,” he said in a press conference following the Monday meeting.

He stressed NATO’s commitment to the stability and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, which is why it strengthens the cooperation and political dialogue.

Stoltenberg also recalled that NATO Sarajevo HQ is providing support to the European Union’s military deployment Althea and that the allies unanimously welcomed the extension of the mission mandate at the UN Security Council.

He praised the country’s progress made on the road to the European Union and reiterated NATO’s support to that goal.

Every country has the right to choose its own and security arrangements without external interference, he added.

Addressing the media, Kristo said that NATO chief’s visit confirms the commitment to BiH, the peace building, internal dialogue and stability.

She assessed the meeting as constructive and productive, noting that they discussed the matters of common interest for the cooperation between NATO and BiH, which concern the stability and security both in BiH and the region.

“Cooperation with gives as an opportunity to enhance the security and strengthen defence capacities through participation in peacekeeping missions. These elements are ensuring that we can efficiently respond to all challenges including terrorism, organised crime and other threats that are present not only in BiH but in the whole world. Cooperation leads to modernisation of our institutions and processes, because establishing of NATO standards requires the implementation of reforms not only in military but in a broader social context. BiH is the country that is a part of the Membership Action Plan, there is a political decision of NATO that BiH can become a member state and that the partnership has a potential to transform BiH and to give an opportunity for integration into European structures,” said Kristo, the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers.

She emphasised the necessity of reaching a political consensus in BiH and respecting both the Constitution as well as its constitutional structure and competencies through mutual dialogue, to get to stands that are very important for BiH’s cooperation with NATO.

Kristo thanked for the financial support for the projects of strengthening of defence capacities in an amount of around 50 million euro.

Kristo and Stoltenberg were later joined by foreign minister Elmedin Konakovic, deputy foreign minister Josip Brkic and defence minister Zukan Helez.