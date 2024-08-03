Not even rain put out wildfires at Tucepi and Vinisce

Podijeli :

N1 / Fran Rubil

The wildfires at Tucepi near Makarska and Vinišće near Trogir in Split-Dalmatia County were still active on Saturday morning despite the rain that briefly fell overnight, the county fire service said.

Firefighters have been battling the wildfire at Tučepi and Podgora for four days now. They have received reinforcements from continental counties, and they also have air support. A total of 750 hectares of pine forest, underbrush and low vegetation has been burned.

About a hundred firefighters with 30 vehicles have remained on the ground at Vrsine, trying to put out a wildfire that has consumed 500 hectares of pine forest and low vegetation. They are being helped by their colleagues from Lika-Senj and Koprivnica-Krizevci counties and by two Air Tractors.

The county fire service says that the rain has been of great help and that firefighting planes will be active today as well. The number of personnel on the ground is being gradually reduced and the focus is being shifted to mop-up.