Number of small businesses rises by 10% last year

Podijeli :

Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

Despite numerous challenges, small businesses continue to be a growing force in the economy, the Croatian Chamber of Crafts (HOK) said on Friday, adding that the number of small businesses increased by 11,114, or almost 10%, last year.

There are currently 123,485 active small businesses in Croatia, employing almost 228,000 people, an increase of 6% this year. HOK also highlighted the steady growth in the enrolment of students in vocational professions – 4,556 this year and almost 22,000 in the last five years.

HOK emphasised that there is a shortage of labour in all skilled trades.

Plans for the future

The priority must be to create a system that is capable of training labour for the growing demand and retaining qualified professionals in Croatia. Therefore, HOK supports the introduction of new curricula in the vocational education system and its modernisation.

In the coming years, the continuation of joint work on the education system, insistence on tax relief and increased monitoring of unregistered activities will be essential, according to HOK.

HOK emphasises that it is crucial that traders are involved in the drafting of all laws and regulations.

The President of HOK, Dalibor Kratohvil, emphasised the importance of the upcoming amendments to the Small Business Act, pointing out that the aim is to provide maximum facilitation and incentives for tradespeople. With this law, we will try to remove the restrictions on Sunday work for small businesses and improve business conditions and rights for all craftsmen, he said.