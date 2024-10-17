One year after the fatal crash, the charges against former minister Banozic are still unconfirmed

Podijeli :

Dino Stanin/PIXSELL

Former Defence Minister Mario Banozic caused the traffic accident on 11 November 2023, and the charges against him have still not been confirmed one year later. The hearing at which the indictment was to be discussed was scheduled for 6 November.

Banozic postponed the session of the Prosecutorial Council where the validity of the indictment against him was to be discussed, as reported by the news portal 24sata.

It was confirmed that the Prosecutorial Council was originally scheduled for 6 November 2024. However, Banozic had asked for a postponement through his lawyer, as his lawyer was unavailable due to a previously scheduled hearing for which evidence was presented.

Indictment not confirmed after a year since the accident

“The Chairman of the Prosecutorial Council will propose a new date for the Council meeting in consultation with the other members,” the Vinkovci District Court announced. This is remarkable considering that 11 November marks the first anniversary of the fatal traffic accident and the indictment has still not been confirmed.

As a reminder, in November last year, Banozic was involved in a road accident in which 41-year-old delivery driver Goran Saric lost his life. According to the indictment, Banozic is accused of driving from Vinkovci in the direction of Zupanja. He allegedly drove at an inappropriate speed, overtook a convoy of vehicles and crossed into the oncoming lane, although visibility was limited by fog and the vehicles in front of him.