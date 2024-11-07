Opposition MPs accuse HDZ of delaying the appointment of constitutional judges and warn of a crisis

Podijeli :

N1

MPs Anka Mrak-Taritas (GLAS party) and Dalija Oreskovic (DOSIP party) said on Thursday that the ruling HDZ party is deliberately delaying the selection of constitutional judges ahead of the presidential elections in order to plunge the process into chaos and disorder.

“The HDZ under the leadership of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is deliberately delaying the selection of ten constitutional judges in order to corner the opposition and trigger a potential constitutional crisis and chaos ahead of the presidential elections,” Anka Mrak-Taritas said at a press conference in the Croatian Parliament.

She warned that the deadline for the appointment of judges is 6 December, but that the ruling party had not yet entered into serious talks with the opposition.

“Our message is clear: we want high-quality constitutional judges. The Constitutional Court should not become a haven for party loyalists, but a place for the most qualified individuals with solid credentials and uncompromising backgrounds. There must be an agreement with the opposition on this matter,” said Mrak-Taritas.