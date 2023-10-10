Osijek company fire site no longer generating smoke

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

The fire site at the Drava International plastics processing company in Osijek has stopped generating smoke. and given the improved air quality, citizens are no longer advised not to stay outside too long, the local civil protection team said on Tuesday.

The situation at the fire site is good and under control, and firefighters will stay there a few more days, the head of the team, Mato Lukic, told the press.

A criminal investigation has begun on the company’s premises, soil is still being sampled and as of tomorrow, veterinary inspectors will take samples of animal feed, meat, milk, eggs and other products.

Representatives of the company’s workers met today with Osijek-Baranja County head Ivan Anusic, who said every job, including at the company, was in the county’s interest.

As of today, schools and kindergartens are open again, Osijek Deputy Mayor Dragan Vulin said.

Air quality in the city is still being measured and it is currently acceptable.

Since there is no more smoke, which was a direct danger to the population, the recommendations not to stay outside too long are no longer in force, said Vulin.

A state of disaster was declared in Osijek-Baranja County on Saturday following a large fire that broke out at the Drava International company early last week.