Over 117,000 visitors tour Vukovar’s Water Tower in 2023

Sandra Križanec/N1

The reconstructed Vukovar's Water Tower, a symbol of the defence of Vukovar during the siege by the Yugoslav People's Army (JNA) and Serb rebels in 1991, was visited by 117,090 people in 2023, Mayor Ivan Penava said on Friday.

The reconstructed tower was opened in October 2020. Since then 327,218 visitors have toured it, the mayor said.

The reconstruction of the 50-metre-high water tower started in May 2017. During the project, 640 holes on the edifice which were the result of the shelling of the Yugoslav People’s Army and Serb paramilitary forces were preserved. The tower is seen as the symbol of the resistance during the Homeland War as it did not fall down during strong artillery attacks.

The director of the Vukovarski Vodotoranj company, Mirela Jankovic, said that the proceeds from the tickets increased 19% compared to 2022.

The three-year project of the reconstruction cost HRK 46 million (€6.1 million). Of that amount, 39 million (€5.1 million) was secured through donations raised by more than 7,000 donors in Croatia and in the Croatian Diaspora. Financial aid for this project was also provided by the Croatian government.