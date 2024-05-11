Participants in Walk for Life calling for change to abortion legislation

Podijeli :

Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

Participants in the Walk for Life event in the eastern city of Osijek on Saturday expressed their desire for a just law to protect human life from conception to natural death, adding that the existing abortion law, which has been in force for 46 years, needs to be changed.

After gathering on the left bank of the Drava River, the participants marched through the city centre to Liberty Square, carrying banners such as “Voice of the Born for the Life of the Unborn”, “My Vote for the Life of the Unborn Child” and “I Love Life, I Choose Life”.

The main coordinator of the Walk for Life in Osijek, Lidija Blagojević, said that this year’s Walk for Life will take place in 15 cities and added that this growing movement for life, family and Croatia is gathering more people and cities.

At Liberty Square, the participants were greeted by members of the Women’s Rights Association Adela, carrying banners that read “Every woman deserves the right to choose”, “Responsibility through knowledge”, and “Surely a woman knows what’s best for her”.

Member of the Association, Maja Celing Celić, told reporters that they decided to oppose those who seek to prohibit women from making decisions about terminating pregnancies.

“We want to convey that we will not allow the law, which has been in force since 1978, to be repealed in any way because women have the right to decide what to do with their bodies and lives. We want to tell women that there are those who will fight for their rights,” she added.