Plenkovic: SDP will bear the blame if the constitutional judges are not confirmed

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was in Sveti Filip i Jakov and Sibenik on Thursday, where he made a statement to the media.

Plenkovic addressed President Zoran Milanovic’s statement on the need to change the pension calculation:

“Completely irrelevant, I am not interested in what he says. It’s not the president’s responsibility. He had a chance to do something about pensions and wages when he was prime minister, and now he is giving a speech during an election campaign about something that is not his responsibility. Instead of listening to him, I’d rather you asked me what I said about pensioners at the beginning of the government meeting – I was talking about a more favourable calculation.”

On tax reform and support for young people

The Prime Minister then referred to the pension increases and the measures his government has implemented for pensioners: “Our goal is for the average pension to reach 800 euros by the end of our term.”

“Caring for pensioners and older citizens is our constant responsibility,” he added.

Plenkovic also addressed the tax reform: “I expect the debate to be organised as quickly as possible and the law to come into force. I believe we are on the path of a policy aimed at reducing the financial burden, both in terms of taxes and parafiscal charges.”

“Our main concern is to ensure that young people, no matter where they live, are economically able to afford decent housing, whether through rent or by financing their first property purchase,” he emphasised.

“As for Bauk’s Rambling…”

Plenkovic criticised the SDP party’s motion to postpone the vote on the vote of no confidence to the government, saying he was dealing with “unserious people.”

“As for the ramblings of Arsen Bauk, who as chairman failed to convene the defence committee, or the nonsense of Sinisa Hajdas-Doncic, who from what I have seen in parliament seems to show some neurotic tendencies – they say that they will not vote on the constitutional judges if their initiative for a motion of no confidence is on the agenda on the same day.

It is as if we are dealing with irrational people. If tomorrow, due to the SDP’s political irresponsibility and fear of what prominent figures in Croatian politics such as Miro Bulj and Nikola Grmoja have said, the ten constitutional judges are not confirmed, then the crisis lies solely with the SDP and the opposition members who follow it.”

Plenkovic concluded: “Firstly, there will be a vote of confidence in the government on Friday. Secondly, there will be a vote on the appointment of the new minister Irena Hrstic. Thirdly, there will be a vote on the budget. After that, we will see whether the honourable members turn up and whether we get 101 votes for the constitutional judges.”