PM: Everyone should respect Electoral Commission, Constitutional Court decisions

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Sunday all participants in the parliamentary election campaign should respect the decisions of the State Electoral Commission and the Constitutional Court, and would not comment on President Zoran Milanović's statements, calling him irrelevant.

Plenkovic said that to the press after attending Easter Mass in Zagreb when asked if he expected everyone to respect those decisions.

Earlier today, Milanovic said the potential annulment of the election by the Constitutional Court would be a coup. “If they dare, it’s a coup,” he said at Plitvice Lakes and called on Plenković to come there at least once to mark the anniversary of Operation Plitvice and the death of policeman Josip Jović, the first victim of the Homeland War.

Plenković would not comment on Milanovic’s invitation. “That’s a man I don’t want to comment on. Three deputy prime ministers are at Plitvice today. I was there a few years ago. He’s irrelevant. He could resign and everything would be different.”

Plenković said he would not talk about the election campaign today. “I can only say the goal is to once again win the trust of citizens, as we did in the past eight years.”

He would not talk about the potential annulment of the 17 April parliamentary election and wished everyone a happy Easter.