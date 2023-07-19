President formally requests extraordinary session of Parliament

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday formally requested an extraordinary session of the Croatian Parliament over the functioning of the judiciary in light of the ongoing strike and to establish responsibility for the financial damage caused by surplus gas sales.

Milanovic explained his request by saying that under the Constitution he is required to ensure the normal functioning and stability of government.

The request, addressed to Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic, includes a two-point agenda.

Under one point, the government is obliged, immediately and within no longer than 15 days, to take all the necessary measures to ensure the proper functioning of the judiciary, while under the second point, the government is obliged, within 15 days, to establish which institutions and individuals are responsible for the financial damage done to the Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) power company in implementing the decree to eliminate disruptions to the domestic energy market.