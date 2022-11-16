Prices of farming goods jump 27.5 pct in Q3 2022 year-on-year

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Ilustracija

In Q3 2022 the average producer prices of agricultural goods in Croatia increased by 27.5 percent year-on-year, the state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

The prices of crop products were up by 29.4 percent and prices of livestock, poultry and animal products by 23 percent. Prices increased in all groups of crop products and groups of products in livestock production.

The largest single increase was recorded in the prices of pigs (35.6 percent), milk (28.1 percent) cattle (11.8 percent), and consumer eggs (56.2 percent).

The prices of goods and services currently consumed in agriculture increased by 44.8 percent compared to the same quarter of 2021. This increase was mostly influenced by the increase in the prices of energy, fertilizer, and animal feed.

Energy prices went up by 79.5 percent, fertilizer prices by 135.6 percent and animal feed by 32.8 percent. The prices of seeds and planting stock went up by 18.6 percent, those of plant protection products and pesticides by 3.8 percent, and veterinary expenses by 4.5 percent.