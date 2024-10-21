Prime Minister and Health Minister express their condolences on the death of Ante Corusic

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Health Minister Vili Beros have expressed their condolences on the death of Ante Corusic, the director of the KBC Hospital in Zagreb.

Corusic died on Monday morning. According to unofficial information, he fell from a fire escape from a height of seven to eight metres. The police investigation is still ongoing.

“It is with great sadness that I received the news of the sudden death of Ante Corusic, a respected doctor and professor and long-time director of KBC Zagreb, who made a great contribution to the Croatian healthcare system. I express my deepest condolences to Ante Corusic’s family and all his colleagues,” wrote Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on X.

Health Minister Vili Beros also issued a statement.

“We are deeply shocked by the untimely death of our dear colleague Ante Corusic, who will be remembered as an outstanding doctor – gynaecologist, professor at the Faculty of Medicine, director of KBC Zagreb, Croatian war veteran and valued member of the Croatian and international scientific community. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

His professional career from family doctor to long-time director of the largest clinical hospital centre in Croatia was marked by a tireless commitment to the medical profession that spanned over 40 years. Ante’s noble spirit and patriotism will forever remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers,” said the Minister of Health.