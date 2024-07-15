Reconstruction in the hailstorm-stricken Bosnjaci nearing completion

Podijeli :

The reconstruction in Bosnjaci is almost complete. Only the roofs of households of elderly people who have no relatives nearby are left, said Andrija Juzbasic, the head of the municipality, which was devastated by hail a fortnight ago, which caused significant property damage, on Monday.

“I am personally very pleased with how everything is being rebuilt, especially with my fellow citizens who have shown great solidarity by immediately helping others after covering their own roofs,” Juzbasic added.

The most important thing is that 90% of the affected households have received the necessary building materials. We still lack roofers, so we are coping as best we can, but we can say that the reconstruction is nearing completion, he said.

“We now have a great experience and a model that can be applied to other areas when they are hit by a storm like the one in Bošnjaci,” Juzbasic added.

Eleven housing containers were set up in the village of Bosnjaci to accommodate all those who could not stay in their homes.

During the storm on 1 July, more than 1,100 of the 1,400 houses in this eastern town were damaged.