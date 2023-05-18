River embarkment near town of Sisak breached

Podijeli :

Edina Zuko / Pixsell

The torrential water of the Sava river broke through the embankment in the Galdovo district of Sisak on Thursday morning, flooding the buildings in the area of ​​the former Youth Work Action settlement, endangering the horses of a local association for therapeutic riding, which were fortunately saved.

The embankment was considerably damaged during the 2020 earthquake, and has been under repair for two years.

First, the underground water penetrated the structure, after which the box barrier was breached around 9 a.m. and the water flooded the nearby cottages.

Soon the water level rose to the roofs of the cottages housing some humanitarian organisations, and one of them housed the archives of the General Hospital in Sisak.

The greatest damage was caused to the facilities of the Association for Therapeutic Riding KAS, but all the horses were safely relocated.

Since the buildings of the settlement are surrounded by retention embankments, water did not threaten private homes or roads.

An emergency intervention was launched to rehabilitate the embankment and pump the flood water back into the Sava.