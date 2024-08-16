Salmonella outbreak in a hotel in Losinj, 70 people infected

Podijeli :

A salmonella outbreak has been reported in a hotel in Losinj. According to the Institute of Public Health, 70 people from Croatia and six from Slovenia and Austria are infected, with the management of Hotel Vespera claiming that no new cases have been reported for days.

The Institute of Public Health of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County announced that salmonella was not found in any food samples and that 17 hotel employees, who have since been released from work, are the carriers of the bacteria.

The State Inspectorate has reported that sanitary inspections have been carried out and will continue depending on new results.

All food, drinking water samples and swabs taken from surfaces were found to be in order.

However, some of the hotel’s employees were found to be carriers and have been withdrawn from the hotel.

Management: All other results are negative for now

All areas, equipment and devices have been disinfected, the state supervisory authority announced.

We are currently waiting for the results of further samples, all other results are negative for the time being and as far as we know, there have been no new cases for days, emphasised the management of Hotel Vespera.

They also said that the food samples tested negative for salmonella, but also that it was confirmed that the germ carriers were among the employees.

“We are implementing all prescribed protective measures to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, including increased sanitisation and strict hygiene standards. The hotel continues to operate as planned and is well utilised. The health authorities are monitoring all measures in the hotel and we are acting in accordance with their instructions,” added the hotel management.