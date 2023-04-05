Split city sanitation workers end strike

Podijeli :

Miroslav Lelas/Pixsell

On Wednesday afternoon, the workers of the Cistoca city sanitation company in the second Croatian city of Split called off their strike that started at 5:30 a.m. this morning, carrying on with their tasks after they were promised a raise in the form of a €100 gross wage supplement.

The strike ended with workers giving up on some of their demands. The first demand of the trade unions was a €132 wage supplement.

“The financial framework is the same as the one we had offered… Today there were several discussions on how to pay the money, the workers wanted it this way, and to us it doesn’t really make a difference. We didn’t agree on an inflation supplement,” Split Mayor Ivica Puljak said after the talks.