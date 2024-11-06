Suica is given the green light to be appointed Commissioner for the Mediterranean

The Croatian candidate for the post of EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, successfully completed the confirmation hearing on Tuesday and received the required two-thirds majority.
Immediately after the hearing, a meeting of the group representatives (coordinators) of the Foreign Affairs Committee took place, before which Suica was heard.
The coordinators of four pro-European parties, the European People’s Party, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the Liberals (Renew) and the Greens, voted in favour of Suica, according to a source from the meeting.
Suica received more than the required two-thirds majority
Representatives of the Left and the far-right party Europe of Sovereign Nations voted against. Another far-right party, Patriots for Europe, was in favour of sending additional written questions to Suica and asking for clarifications.
This means that Suica received more than the required two-thirds majority. The political groups that voted in favour of Suica have 59 members and the two-thirds majority is 51.
Immediately after the end of the coordinators’ meeting, the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political group of which Suica is a member, congratulated her on her confirmation as Commissioner.
“Congratulations to Dubravka Suica on her confirmation as the new Commissioner for the Mediterranean”,” wrote the EPP group on the social network X.
