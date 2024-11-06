Suica is given the green light to be appointed Commissioner for the Mediterranean

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian candidate for the post of EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, successfully completed the confirmation hearing on Tuesday and received the required two-thirds majority.

Immediately after the hearing, a meeting of the group representatives (coordinators) of the Foreign Affairs Committee took place, before which Suica was heard.

The coordinators of four pro-European parties, the European People’s Party, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the Liberals (Renew) and the Greens, voted in favour of Suica, according to a source from the meeting.

Suica received more than the required two-thirds majority

Representatives of the Left and the far-right party Europe of Sovereign Nations voted against. Another far-right party, Patriots for Europe, was in favour of sending additional written questions to Suica and asking for clarifications.

This means that Suica received more than the required two-thirds majority. The political groups that voted in favour of Suica have 59 members and the two-thirds majority is 51.

Immediately after the end of the coordinators’ meeting, the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political group of which Suica is a member, congratulated her on her confirmation as Commissioner.

“Congratulations to Dubravka Suica on her confirmation as the new Commissioner for the Mediterranean”,” wrote the EPP group on the social network X.