Supreme Court must rule on competence disputes between DORH and EPPO, says Bencic

Patricija Flikac/PIXSELL

MP Sandra Bencic has once again called on the government to amend the law implementing the regulation establishing the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Croatia so that disputes over competences between it and the State Attorney’s Office are not decided by the State Attorney-General but by the Supreme Court.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s parliamentary debate on the proposal to amend the law, Bencic (Mozemo party) said on Wednesday: “It is an opportunity to regulate jurisdiction in a way that is in line with the standards of the European Court of Justice and requires an independent judicial body to resolve jurisdictional disputes. We continue to insist on this and will not back down.”

Further discussions on the selection of constitutional judges are necessary

She said that this is not only her party’s position, but is also supported by an expert report to the European Commission, which emphasises that Croatian legislation does not comply with the Regulation in this respect.

“A responsible government would immediately take care of this and make the necessary changes to comply with the Regulation,” she added, pointing out that the Regulation is directly applicable regardless of national law.

Bencic also commented on the selection of constitutional judges. As far as the Mozemo party was concerned, no agreement had been reached and further talks were necessary.

She noted that her parliamentary group could not support all the candidates proposed by the ruling HDZ. Mozemo party judged the candidates not only on their legal qualifications, but also on their public and professional reputation.

Mozemo party will not support Ante Galic

When asked whether the appointment of High Administrative Court judge Ante Galic was problematic for Mozemo, Bencic confirmed that her party’s MPs would not support him.

The party opposes Galic’s appointment because, as Bencic explained, he was contacted by former State Secretary Josipa Rimac about her appeal to the High Administrative Court, which he presides over. Rimac also sought meetings with him and asked for his protection, but he did not report these events, Bencic said.

Dalija Oreskovic from the DOSIP party announced her opposition to Galic for the same reasons. She said it was public knowledge that Galic had exchanged texts with Rimac when she was deeply involved in corruption scandals.

Oreskovic also said that Rimac used her connection to Galic to influence decisions of the Commission for Conflict of interest.