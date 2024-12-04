Agreement reached on new constitutional judges, says Plenkovic

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday that the parliamentary Committee on the Constitution will meet later on Wednesday to confirm a political agreement between the parliamentary majority and the opposition on the appointment of 10 judges to the Constitutional Court.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Committee on the Constitution will meet to confirm the political agreement on the 10 Constitutional Court judges, he said after a meeting of the parliamentary majority.

Prime Minister Plenkovic said he expected that after the possible confirmation of these candidates on Wednesday, a vote on their appointment would be held in Parliament on Friday.

65 legal experts applied

“Everyone will support everyone,” he replied when asked by the press whether there had been any disagreements within the ruling majority and what the representatives of the minorities thought.

“We have held discreet consultations, held discussions, respected the positions of a number of actors who make up the parliamentary majority and reached a consensus,” he said.

“We appreciate the interest of the 65 legal experts who applied for the positions of the 10 constitutional judges, as the terms of 10 current constitutional judges are expiring. We have presented a broader list of 12 to 14 people who, according to the parliamentary majority, could all be highly qualified constitutional judges, but 10 will be selected,” Plenkovic said.

Five judges supported by the parliamentary majority and five by the opposition

The agreement, as it was eight years ago, is that there will be five judges whose candidacies will be supported by the parliamentary majority and five from the opposition, he explained.

According to unofficial reports, the ruling majority has proposed the following candidates: Drazen Bosnjakovic (former Minister of Justice), Ante Galic (judge at the Supreme Administrative Court), Rajko Mlinaric (judge at the Constitutional Court), Frano Stanicic (professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Zagreb) and Miroslav Sumanovic (judge at the Constitutional Court).

On the other hand, the opposition has reportedly put forward the following candidates: Andrej Abramovic (judge at the Constitutional Court), Biljana Kostadinov (professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Zagreb), Lovorka Kusan (judge at the Constitutional Court), Masa Marochini-Zrinski (professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Rijeka) and Sanja Bezbradic-Jelavic (lawyer).