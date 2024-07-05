The army is helping to clean up the consequences of the hailstorm in the municipality of Bosnjaci

Podijeli :

N1/Ema Bašić

The Croatian army will help to remove the consequences of the hailstorm that hit the eastern municipality of Bosnjaci on Monday. The Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that 50 members of the army will help local residents for as long as necessary.

Minister Ivan Anusic made the decision at the request of the Civil Protection Directorate.

The storm that hit Bosnjaci on Monday, accompanied by wind, heavy rain and hail, caused extensive property damage, damaging roofs, facades and cars, as well as crops.

Numerous benefactors have donated roof tiles to the municipality, and roofers are currently the most needed profession.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will visit the municipality. He has already announced that the government will help the community after the local authorities have made an estimate of the damage.