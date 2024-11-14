The majority of Croatians recognise that they need to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change

Podijeli :

Juraj Jug

A recent survey by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that 74% of Croatian respondents believe that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change. This makes climate change the second most important concern in Croatia, after the rising cost of living.

The results come from the EIB’s annual climate survey, which was conducted in August 2024 and surveyed 1,005 respondents in Croatia. The survey shows that the importance of climate adaptation is widely recognised:

– 96% of Croatian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 40% say it needs to be prioritised.

– 990% agree that immediate spending on climate adaptation is needed now to avoid even higher costs in the future.

The impact of climate change on Croatia

The results reflect the real consequences of climate change that are already affecting Croatians:

– 91% (11 points above the EU average of 80%) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 65% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 49% have experienced severe storms or hail and 36% have faced drought.

– 74% of Croatian respondents (6 points above the EU average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 26% faced power cuts or energy supply issues; 26% had property damage (such as roof damage) from flooding, landslides or soil erosion; and 23% were impacted by transportation disruptions like road closures, impassable bridges or delays in public transport.

These disruptions have caused the majority of respondents to rethink their lifestyle. 29% of respondents said they would consider moving to areas less vulnerable to climate change, while 27% would be willing to move to cooler regions or even abroad to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The EIB’s call to action

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska emphasised the urgent need for proactive action, especially given Croatia’s dependence on its tourism industry:

“Croatia’s recent severe storms, wildfires and draught have highlighted the urgent need to adapt to climate change. As climate change negatively affects all key sectors, including infrastructure, transport, agriculture, and tourism, the EIB’s support for climate adaptation plays a vital role in preserving not just livelihoods but a cornerstone of the national economy.”

Czerwińska added that the EIB is committed to supporting Croatia’s efforts to mitigate climate risks and reduce environmental vulnerability. The bank will focus on supporting projects that strengthen resilience, reduce energy consumption and promote sustainability.

The EIB’s contributions to Croatia’s green transformation

In 2023, the EIB provided EUR 102 million in Croatia for projects related to climate action and environmental sustainability. These funds have supported various initiatives, including:

– Improving energy efficiency in residential and public buildings.

– Urban regeneration programmes to improve resilience to climate risks.

– Financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to introduce more environmentally friendly practises.

Croatians recognise the need for change

The survey shows a growing awareness among Croatians of the urgency of lifestyle changes to address climate challenges. With 74% recognising the need for adjustments in their daily lives, there is a strong public sentiment to take action to create a more sustainable future.

The EIB emphasised that immediate investment in climate change adaptation is essential, not only to protect the Croatian economy and environment, but also to protect Croatian citizens from the increasing risks of climate change.

Challenges ahead

Despite the high level of awareness, challenges remain. Croatians, like people in many other countries, must reconcile the immediate economic pressures of rising living costs with the long-term need for climate action.

The EIB survey makes it clear that while the will to adapt is there, strong policy frameworks and substantial investment are needed to ensure a smooth and just transition.

With its unique geographical position and economic dependence on tourism, Croatia has the opportunity to lead by example in the fight against climate change while preparing its citizens and economy for an increasingly uncertain future.

