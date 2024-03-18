The Mozemo party presents some of the measures it will take after winning the parliamentary elections

Podijeli :

N1

The coordinators of the Mozemo party, Sandra Bencic and Tomislav Tomasevic, presented their 13 steps on Sunday, which they described as "bold steps" that the party will implement after the defeat of the ruling HDZ party in the parliamentary elections.

Bencic and Tomasevic promised that, as a first step, they would dismiss the newly appointed State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic and impose stricter penalties for corruption.

The second step is the construction of blocks of flats for social housing. The project is to be financed with revenue from the taxation of additional profits from banks and retail chains.

The third step is to ban the advertising of betting shops and casinos.

They also promise to put an end to illegal building.

In order to protect Croatian agriculture, the state and local institutions are to be obliged to buy agricultural products from local farmers.

Civic education is to be introduced in all schools and the right to free and accessible abortion is to be formally enshrined in the constitution.

The party also promises to ban the sale of debts to debt collection agencies without the consent of borrowers.

Tomasevic said the voting age will be lowered to 16 and same-sex couples will be given the right to adopt children.

Bencic and Tomasevic announced tougher penalties for reckless driving.

They promise to reduce the number of municipalities.

Among other things, they want to prevent convicted offenders from using their dual citizenship to flee to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will not extradite them to Croatia.

Talks with the SDP about a coalition in four constituencies underway, all outcomes possible

Bencic said that her party would run alone in most constituencies and that it would probably form a coalition with the SDP party in four constituencies.

Negotiations on this “dotted” coalition are going very well, Bencic said, adding that all outcomes of the negotiations are to be expected, however.

The Mozemo party will put up a list for the constituency that includes Croatian citizens in Bosnia and Herzegovina and communities abroad.

“Any serious political grouping should also take care of the needs of citizens, especially younger voters, the so-called youngest generation of the diaspora in European countries and those who have left Croatia in recent years. They are important to us,” said Bencic.