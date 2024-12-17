Tomasevic: As long as Turudic heads the State Attorney’s Office, I do not trust this institution

Podijeli :

N1

The Mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomasevic, presented five new fire trucks for the public fire brigade at the headquarters of the Zagreb fire brigade in Savska Street.

“We have to reckon with devastating storms like last year, but also with other weather disasters. That is why it is important to invest in the public fire brigade,” said Tomasevic at the presentation of the new vehicles.

“It’s clear that Ivana Kekin has stepped on someone’s toes”

After the discussion on municipal affairs, journalists asked Tomasevic to comment on the attacks on his party colleague and presidential candidate Ivana Kekin. As one of the leaders of the Mozemo party, Tomasevic said that he trusted Mile Kekin with regard to the coffee meeting with Nikica Jelavic.

On the issue of land purchase, he said: “It is clear that Ivana Kekin has stepped on someone’s toes – Dragan Primorac and others,” news site Dnevnik.hr reported.

When asked if this was a preparation for his removal as mayor, Tomasevic replied that only time will tell: “I definitely expect a very dirty campaign.” He added that he had not personally received any threats and had not been contacted by anyone.

“Not only problematic timing, but also a double standard”

Tomasevic also commented on reports that the State Attorney’s Office (DORH) has launched an investigation into the purchase of land in Istria by the Kekin couple. “This story was leaked to the media on Sunday, and Ivana explained everything. As far as I am concerned, everything is clear,” Tomasevic said, as reported by Dnevnik.hr.

He added that he did not believe that he had reacted too late to the matter:

“As I said, Ivana Kekin explained everything about the house purchase and everything is clear. As for the coffee meeting, I trust Mile Kekin. If it is true that DORH launched investigations against two candidates, Zoran Milanovic and Ivana Kekin, within two weeks during the election campaign period, then this is not only problematic timing, but also a double standard because, for example, no investigations were launched against Dragan Primorac and his office renovation,” Tomasevic said.

“As long as Ivan Turudic is at the head of DORH, I do not trust this institution,” emphasised Tomasevic.