Zagreb: Two dead in severe thunderstorm

Bruno Fantulin

Two people have died in a strong thunderstorm that hit Zagreb on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the city centre and downing trees.

“Two men have died from multiple head injuries after trees fell on them,” dr. Ljupka Hitrova confirmed for N1, adding that several people were injured as well, some severely.

The county emergency centre received hundreds of calls due to fallen trees and traffic signs all over the roads and public areas, as well as damaged electric and phone lines. The strong wind damaged rooftops.

The thunderstorm also hit several other counties in Croatia. In the Krapina-Zagorje county, the emergency centre received more than 300 calls because of fallen trees, and the wind tore the roofs off several homes.

Nearly every street in Zagreb city centre has seen damage, and trams have stopped driving through the Ilica Street.