Tragedy in Zagreb: One child dead, eight injured in school knife attack

Robert Anic / Pixsell

A violent knife attack disrupted the peace of a Zagreb elementary school on Friday morning, leaving one child dead and eight others injured. The 19-year old attacker targeted a teacher and several pupils, prompting a massive police and emergency response. The injured teacher is in critical condition, as confirmed by Sveti Duh Hospital.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as at least six ambulances and a medical helicopter arrived at the school. Police have since confirmed that they arrested the attacker, described as a younger man, shortly after the attack.

“The attacker is under police custody. The injured persons are receiving medical treatment,” said the police in Zagreb. The incident occurred at around 9.50am and authorities have since cordoned off the area.

Numerous emergency services were deployed in the vicinity of the school. Witnesses reported people fleeing the building. Videos are circulating on social media, including one from HRT Radio Sljeme, capturing the panic.

The Mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomasevic, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and the Minister of Science, Education and Youth, Radovan Fuchs, were quickly on the scene.