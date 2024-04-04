Tragic end to the search: two people arrested for the murder of Danka Ilic

Podijeli :

N1 Srbija

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that two people have been arrested for the murder of the girl Danka Ilic. They have confessed to the murder, he added.

According to the Serbian portal ATV, the girl was killed in a road accident. Two workers of the utility company Vodovod bor later threw her body into a wild rubbish dump in Starobanjska Street near Bor.

“S.J. is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian, two-year-old Danka, in Radomira Putnika Street with a Fiat Panda service vehicle. Together with his colleague D.D., they put the girl’s body in the boot of the vehicle and then drove to a wild rubbish dump on Starobanjski Street near Bor, where they dumped the body on the right side of the road,” said a source close to the investigation.

The body has not yet been found

According to Serbian media, the police took the two detainees separately to the rubbish dump. Both showed the same place where they had dumped the girl’s body, but it has still not been found.

Investigations by the criminal investigation department of the Bor Police Directorate indicate that the incident took place on 26 March at around 13:52, just seven minutes after the girl disappeared, according to her mother.

Danka Ilic disappeared on 26 March at around 13:45 in Banjsko Polje. The investigation was launched immediately and took place throughout Serbia. Everyone who was in the vicinity of the girl at the time of her disappearance was questioned.

Various pieces of information about her whereabouts emerged, even a video from Vienna, but everything turned out to be false. There was even a post on social media in which three people from BiH boasted that they knew where Danka was, but it was a false post because they were trying to extort 25,000 euros for information. They were arrested and are now awaiting punishment.