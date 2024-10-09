Turudic leaves the press conference because of the question about the EPPO’s competence: ‘I’m done, thank you’

Podijeli :

N1

State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic presented the Report on the work of the State Attorney's offices for 2023 to Parliament on Wednesday.

He also commented on the Jadrolinija case, some details of which were leaked to the media on Tuesday: “This is not an investigation by the State Attorney’s office. It is a regular investigation.”

He addressed the lack of personnel: “A certain number of cases are being delayed. If we are dealing with around 500 cases but need 780 employees, this naturally has an impact on the resolution of the cases.”

“Why should I share my views with you?”

Turudic also commented on the case of MP Veljko Kajtazi: “If there was a basis, I wouldn’t tell you because I’m not allowed to. The investigation is ongoing.”

The journalists asked him again about the issue of jurisdictional disputes between the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) and State Attorney’s Office (DORH).

“Why are you implying a jurisdictional dispute? In the 4-5 years that EPPO has been operating in Croatia, there has not been a single such case. The national authority decides. Why is it important to you whether I have an opinion or not? This is a private matter. Why should I share my views with you? I have no intention of doing so,” said Turudic.

When a journalist pointed out that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic had mentioned a jurisdictional dispute in the scandal surrounding the Faculty of Geodesy, Turudic replied:

“Ask the prime minister. You are starting from the wrong premise, we haven’t even talked about it yet. There has been no jurisdictional dispute. I’m done, thank you.”