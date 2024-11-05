United Media launches Nova Docu: A VOD catalogue with the best documentary content

Podijeli :

United Media, the leading media company in South East Europe, launches Nova Docu, a new regional VOD catalogue that will offer the best local and international documentary content from 5 November.

Users in Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia will have access to premium documentaries on the EON platform.

Some of the best biographical documentaries

The Nova Docu catalogue offers a diverse selection of award-winning local documentaries as well as numerous international titles covering a wide range of topics – from fascinating life stories and biographical films to in-depth explorations of social phenomena, music, sports and historical events.

Some of the exciting titles that will be part of the catalogue are: “Biba Struja”, “Children from Petric”, “Waiting for Handke”, “Toni Kukoc: The Magic Seven”, “Heavenly Theme”, “Gru Is Here”, “Sweet Nothing”, “Completely Personal”, “What to Do with Yourself During the Day”, “Atacama Desert” and “Ivan’s Game”

In addition to the local productions, EON users have access to some of the best global documentary successes, such as the multi-award-winning film “20 Days in Mariupol” and a documentary about the extraordinary life of Lionel Messi. There is also a documentary about XY Chelsea – a look at the life and career of Chelsea Manning, a trans woman and former US Army soldier.

A market of 40 million people

“Toni Kukoc: The Magic Seven” is an inspiring biographical film about one of the best European basketball players of all time. “Biba Struja” (“Biba Electricity”) is an incredible story about a man from Serbia whose life was changed by electricity. The main character is a man who can grill sausages with his bare hands in an attempt to become the first human laser.

The EON platform is currently available in a market of 40 million people in south-east Europe. It offers users an incredible collection of 80,000 titles in its video club. With the ability to download content for offline viewing on mobile phones or tablets, EON Video Club allows viewers to enjoy shows, films and series anytime, anywhere.

United Media remains committed to producing compelling documentaries that resonate with viewers and meet the growing demand for authentic and meaningful stories. Nova Docu not only underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality content, but also aligns with its mission to inform, entertain and inspire.