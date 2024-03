FOTO, VIDEO / Uoči velikog derbija uhićeno devet osoba: Navijači nosili palice i kacige

03.03.2024🇧🇦~90 Horde Zla before attack:

Horde Zla go to Zeljeznicar stadion before game with Fk Zeljeznicar. And try attack The Maniacs. 9 Horde Zla arrested https://t.co/Fjy3xrlEmQ pic.twitter.com/hnLXjhdCSm

— Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) March 3, 2024