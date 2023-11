FOTO/VIDEO Snažna oluja hara Europom, ima mrtvih i ozlijeđenih. Nema struje, građani isključeni s mobilnih mreža…

Sever floods due to Ciaran strom in the Campi Bisenzio of Tuscany region, Italy 🇮🇹 (02.11.2023)

Source: Antonino Monteleone

— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) November 3, 2023