Hvalio se da 50 godina vozi bez vozačke… Policija ga odmah uhitila

Derby

The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.

He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a licence but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging. pic.twitter.com/JJJDNM1b2E

— Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) May 6, 2023