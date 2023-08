Nakon kiše dronova na Rusiju, Moskva zaprijetila: “Ovo neće proći nekažnjeno!”

⚡️ During a nighttime drone attack on Pskov (Russia), 4 to 6 🇷🇺 Il-76 aircraft were damaged.

These jets were used to transport personnel, equipment and ammunition closer to the front line.

🟠 The information is being updated.

📽️: The official channel of the Pskov Oblast.

