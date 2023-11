Napad na autobusnu stanicu u Jeruzalemu: Ubijene tri osobe, ranjeno šest

Update to the shooting attack on Weitzmann Blvd in Jerusalem: MDA EMTs and Paramedics have pronounced a 24 year old female deceased, and are evacuating 8 casualties to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Karem Hospitals: 5 in serious condition, 1 moderate, and 2 mild. pic.twitter.com/USxLGWamZ6

— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 30, 2023