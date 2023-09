Pijani vozač greškom sam sebe prijavio policiji da vozi u pogrešnom smjeru

🚨 TRUE STORY – drunk driver calls 911 on himself. Thankfully an @LSOnebraska deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt. 🚔 Additional deputies will be on patrol during the Labor Day weekend. #drivesoberorgetpulledover pic.twitter.com/5Vr3PDePUO

— Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) August 31, 2023